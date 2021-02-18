Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 5,124 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.16% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $11.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 137.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $182.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,482,653.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $1,911,141.76. Insiders have sold a total of 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,722 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

