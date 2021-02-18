Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 6,599 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 36.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.59. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

