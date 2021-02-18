Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.06% of BCE worth $24,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BCE by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BCE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BCE by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,441,000 after buying an additional 869,989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BCE by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,865,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after buying an additional 776,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BCE by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,426,000 after buying an additional 721,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

BCE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

