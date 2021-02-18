Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in AbbVie by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 141,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

