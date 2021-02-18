Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

