Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.09. 31,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,959. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3,619.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

