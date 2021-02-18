Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,803 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.94. The stock had a trading volume of 57,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,504. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

