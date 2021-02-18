Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 29,098 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,098 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $72.53. 5,812,894 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03.

