Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 30,523 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,523 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.23% of Watsco worth $19,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.33.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $242.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,139. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $265.18. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

