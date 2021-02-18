Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 49,232 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,232 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.12% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.41. 44,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,358. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average of $122.87.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

