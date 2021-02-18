Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes $10.42 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.03. 3,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,452. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

