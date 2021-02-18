Capital One Financial Comments on Range Resources Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Shares of RRC opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Range Resources by 105.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 118,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

