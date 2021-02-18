Capital One Financial Weighs in on Antero Resources Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AR. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Antero Resources stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 325.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

