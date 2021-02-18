Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.37

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.37 and traded as high as C$37.53. Capital Power shares last traded at C$37.46, with a volume of 183,989 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.37.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,807,543.08. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total value of C$2,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,363,655.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,138,609.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.