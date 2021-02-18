Cardano (ADA) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001762 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $28.18 billion and $5.14 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00039906 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00292453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00013561 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000136 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

