CareTech (LON:CTH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $468.42

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 468.42 ($6.12) and traded as high as GBX 528 ($6.90). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 518 ($6.77), with a volume of 14,478 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 513.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 468.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92. The company has a market cap of £598.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

