Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.83.

A number of analysts have commented on CGJTF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cargojet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cargojet from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CGJTF remained flat at $$168.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 298. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.40. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

