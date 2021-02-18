Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Trading Down 20.2%

Shares of Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) traded down 20.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 8,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCBHF)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

