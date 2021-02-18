Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $149.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $165.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,423. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

