CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarLotz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $10.66 on Thursday. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

