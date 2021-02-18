Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,980 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Amgen by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 209,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 72,981 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.05 and its 200-day moving average is $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

