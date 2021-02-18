Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 99,639 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,639 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO remained flat at $$22.38 on Thursday. 4,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

