Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,605,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.75. 10,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,660. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

