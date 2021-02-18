Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 10,859 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Neogen worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Neogen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of Neogen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $89.32.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.