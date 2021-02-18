Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,601 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.50. The stock had a trading volume of 415,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.28. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

