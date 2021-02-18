Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 16,111 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 94,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 190.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $13,096,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at $192,871,771.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,415,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,858,495 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.40. 1,017,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

