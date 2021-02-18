Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 21,541 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of DraftKings worth $17,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,476.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $58.77. 190,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,331,628. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.