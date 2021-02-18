Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 327,005 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 890.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,005 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Callaway Golf worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 55.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after buying an additional 1,299,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after buying an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,485,000.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $27.71. 41,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

