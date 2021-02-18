Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 119,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $5.91 on Thursday, reaching $454.37. 47,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,569. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.47. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $467.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

