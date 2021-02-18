Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $206,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.43. 78,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

