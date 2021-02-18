Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $13.80 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,247. The company has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $438.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

