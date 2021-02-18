Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $15.84 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.78. 75,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.