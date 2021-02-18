Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.53. 1,428,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,032,666. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.45.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

