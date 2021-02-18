Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $224,716,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after buying an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 468,026 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.60. The company had a trading volume of 139,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,833. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.44. The company has a market cap of $303.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

