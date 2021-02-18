Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,282 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 70.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $483.56. 58,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,235. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.13. The firm has a market cap of $231.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

