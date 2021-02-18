Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,915 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Progyny worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 35,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,070,982.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $46,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,045,873 shares of company stock valued at $41,450,891. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,077. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

