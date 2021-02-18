Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,537 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.46. 662,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $3,241,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,413,652 shares of company stock valued at $382,794,873. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

