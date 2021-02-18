Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.06. 30,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,637. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

