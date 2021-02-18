Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,470,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $16.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,112.13. 30,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,886.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,690.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.