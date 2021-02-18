Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,459 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after buying an additional 427,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.08. The company had a trading volume of 82,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34. The company has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

