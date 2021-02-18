Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,499 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,232.24.

SHOP stock traded down $28.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,396.52. 38,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,412. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,221.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,075.27. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

