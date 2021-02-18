Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.39. 27,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,965. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $58.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

