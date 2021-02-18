Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,107,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,916,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,294,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000.

TAN traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.70. 149,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

