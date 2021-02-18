Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.02

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.02 ($16.49) and traded as high as €14.82 ($17.44). Carrefour SA (CA.PA) shares last traded at €14.65 ($17.24), with a volume of 1,759,297 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CA. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour SA (CA.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.54 ($19.46).

Get Carrefour SA (CA.PA) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.02.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour SA (CA.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.