Carry (CRE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $83.65 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $50.55 million and $83.65 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 76.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00198580 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,904,757,417 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

