Cars.com (CARS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Cars.com to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $857.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

