Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $3,078,600.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,318,235.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CVNA opened at $295.61 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $310.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.24 and a 200 day moving average of $229.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

