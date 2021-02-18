Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $295.61 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $310.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -108.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total transaction of $17,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,935,517 shares of company stock valued at $730,515,692. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.