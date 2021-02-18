carVertical (CV) Trading Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and $232,970.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00062822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.61 or 0.00851398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00030545 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.76 or 0.05071792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00050783 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00017450 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

