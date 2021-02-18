Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.23-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.95 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 606,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $711.62 million, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.69.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.